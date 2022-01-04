(Video) Boxing Legend Sugar Ray Leonard Impresses At 65 With Kickboxing Pad Work

Legendary boxer Sugar Ray Leonard continues to be an inspiration.

The 65-year-old recently impressed many in the combat sports world after he was recently seen taking part in a kickboxing pad workout.

Despite being in his sixties and having last competed in a boxing match 25 years ago, Leonard showed how healthy and active he still was as he looked very impressive.

While the kicks still need some work, Leonard can get a pass given that he was primarily a boxer alone along with the fact that him being able to kickbox at his age is impressive enough all things considered.

You can watch the clips below:

Sugar Ray Leonard One Of The Greats

Of course, for those who have followed Leonard throughout the years, this shouldn’t be too much of a surprise.

The former undisputed welterweight champion as well as five-division king has always been one to be active and in shape well into his retirement years.

Whether he’ll return to combat sports in some form, whether it’s an exhibition boxing or kickboxing match remains to be seen and is probably unlikely.

But then again, nothing is impossible in the world of combat sports. That was evident in 2020 when Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr. both returned to a boxing ring.