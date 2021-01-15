Sergey Kovalev Fails WADA Drug Test, fight against Bektemir Melikuziev at Risk

Former world boxing champion Sergey Kovalev has tested positive for PEDs ahead of his upcoming fight against Bektemir Melikuziev. The drug found in Kovalev’s system was synthetic testosterone. Although Sergey popped, he will still possess the right to have his B sample submitted and tested.

Kovalev Failed Test

News of Kovalev’s failed test was first reported by Mike Coppinger of The Athletic. According to the report, Kovalev’s A sample failure was found by WADA. Since then, WADA released a letter breaking down the testing sample.

“Adverse analytical finding: IRMS (isotope-ratio mass spectrometry) results are consistent with exogenous origin of testosterone and metabolites,” expressed WADA.

Team Issues Statement

Shortly after the news, Kovalev’s team released a statement about the failed test. Furthermore, they emphasized that they plan on having his B sample tested as well.

“We are aware of the adverse finding from VADA. Sergey Kovalev has been proven to be a clean fighter throughout the many years that he has been tested by VADA. VADA was contracted for this fight at his insistence, as he has requested for almost all of his fights going back several years. He maintains that he did not purposefully ingest any banned substances. We have made arrangements to have his supplements tested for contamination and will request that VADA test his B sample,” Main Events CEO Kathy Duva, Kovalev’s promoter, said.

Career Risks

At the age of 36. a failed B sample could cost Kovalev the final stages of his career. In addition, Golden Boy Promotions owed Sergey $2.5 million for his fight against Canelo Alvarez. The Athletic further reports that if the Kovalev fails both samples, it could possibly void the agreement of the payout.

Kovalev is set to face Bektemir Melikuziev on January 30th. As of now, it’s unclear if the bout will still happen. Melikuziev would love for the fight to happen regardless of the B sample results. However, that decision is not up to him.