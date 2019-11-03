Canelo Alvarez KO’s Sergey Kovalev To Capture The WBO Light Heavyweight Title

Canelo Alvarez Turns The Lights Out On Sergey Kovalev

Three-division world champion Canelo Alvarez takes on WBO Light Heavyweight champion Sergey Kovalev inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada tonight (Saturday, November 2, 2019). The referee in charge of this contest is Russell Mora.

Round 1

Kovalev advances, landing more clean blows. He’s jabbing all the time, going around Canelo’s guard well. 10-9 Kovalev.

Round 2

Canelo delivers a glancing hook, and he changes levels nicely. Four-piece Kovalev, overhand right lands for Alvarez. More clean blows by Sergey. 10-9 Kovalev.

Round 3

Trading jabs, 2-1 Kovalev, awesome exchange. Fighters trading at the center, Kovalev constantly lands shots through his guard. 10-9 Kovalev.

Round 4

Canelo keeps a tight guard, but Kovalev changes levels nicely and finds open space all the time. 10-9 Kovalev.

Round 5

Canelo landed a significant right hook, followed by a big right hand. But Kovalev starts training body shots and collects more points. 10-9 Kovalev.

Round 6

Canelo is looking for body blows, powerful shots. We’re seeing a different Alvarez in this round. 10-9 Canelo.

Round 7

Kovalev jabs, but Canelo presses him and fires back with devastating blows. Combo on the ropes. 10-9 Alvarez.

Round 8

A lot of jabs from Kovalev, good exchange on both sides, fabulous round. Unsure who won. 10-10?

Round 9

Hard hook from Canelo, Kovalev warned for shoulder-checking. Canelo attacks, but Kovalev fires back with series of jabs and combos. 10-9 Canelo.

Round 10

Early clinch, fantastic blows on both sides. Man, this is a great round, fists are flying. A lot of jabs and body shots from Kovalev, Canelo is looking to finish. 10-9 Canelo.

Round 11

Canelo attacks with powerful shots. Three-piece lands and a big left hook sneaks around Kovalev’s guard!!! The follow-up right cross turns the lights out, a victory for Canelo Alvarez!

Final Result: Canelo Alvarez KO’s Sergey Kovalev (KO, round 11, 2:15)

Canelo Alvarez improves the score to 53-1-2, 35 KOs while Sergey Kovalev drops to 34-2-1, 29 KOs.