Tyson Fury Reveals Four Fights He Plans On Having After Deontay Wilder Trilogy

Tyson Fury unveiled a four-fight plan once he faces Deontay Wilder.

Fury will defend his WBC heavyweight championship for the first time when he faces Wilder in trilogy match taking place October 9 in Las Vegas.

Should he come out on top as he expects to, Fury will likely target a heavyweight title unification clash with current heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua who holds three of the four major belts.

However, Fury doesn’t see the fight happening in 2021 at least. And given his inactivity since winning the title in February 2020, “The Gypsy King” has an alternate opponent he’d like to face in December.

Not to mention, another three fights as well afterward.

“I have my next four fights lined up,’ Fury told BT Sport Boxing. “I’m going to destroy Wilder in [October]. Then I’m going to take a fight in December because of all the inactivity. Because I don’t think the Joshua fight is going to happen in December. “I’m gonna fight Wilder October 9. I’ll fight Dillian Whyte back in UK for the first time in years, at a stadium, up the north somewhere, Manchester or something. In December. Let’s get a date for December and I’ll shut that bum right up. That will be an easy one. “Then I’ll fight Joshua in March time, out in Saudi Arabia, let’s do it. We can have a rematch in the summer back here at Wembley. Then we can go out in my fifth fight, and I’ll fight Dereck Chisora, that is five fights.”

Fury Plans On Hiatus Before Returning Again

Fury didn’t just stop there.

His master plan also sees him take a hiatus of two years out of the ring and going “nuts” before returning at the age of 37 and defeating whoever is next.

“And then, I’ll take two years out of the ring, just going absolutely nuts again, and I’ll come back at 37 and wipe the floor with whoever is next,” he added.

Of course, the chances of this plan happening is highly unlikely. But if we can get two Joshua fights out of it, most boxing fans would be more than happy.

You can watch the full interview below:

