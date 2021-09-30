‘Wounded’ Tyson Fury Wanted Anthony Joshua To Defeat Oleksandr Usyk

Tyson Fury didn’t want to speak too much on this past weekend’s fight. However, it was certainly not the result he wanted.

Joshua suffered a unanimous decision defeat to Oleksandr Usyk that saw him not only lose his heavyweight titles, but also any title unification clash with Fury in the near future.

Fury, meanwhile, will look to defend his WBC heavyweight title for the first time when he faces Deontay Wilder in a trilogy fight next month.

While Joshua has every chance to regain his titles in a likely rematch with Usyk, the reality is if both “AJ” and Fury won their next fight, we may have seen the long-awaited domestic clash potentially in a few months.

Of course, that was not to be, and Fury admits he was wounded by the result.

“He [Usyk] did his job. That’s all I know,” Fury said in a recent interview. “He won his fight, good luck to him. There’s not much to assess to express. “Did I watch the fight? Yes, I did. Was I absolutely wounded that he [Usyk] won? Yes, I was. I was hoping Joshua could win the fight but he couldn’t, and that’s none of my business.”

Fury Not Kicking Joshua While He’s Down

There has been no shortage of banter and trash talk between Fury and Joshua over the years.

And while one might imagine Fury would take the opportunity to take a dig at Joshua, that’s not how the WBC heavyweight champion operates.

“I’ve got no interest in slating anybody or kicking anybody while they’re down,” Fury added. “It ain’t my style. I like to pick on someone who is doing well, successful, on top of the game. I don’t like picking on people who are down and probably at their lowest point and probably mentally unstable and unwell with a big loss after such a long reign. “Usyk done his job, he had to do what he had to do and that’s that. Joshua’s got to do what he’s got to do. Like I said, none of my real business. Can’t say I’m interested because I’ve got ‘The Bronze Bomber’ to deal with and whoever’s next, we’ll deal with them just like I’ve done my other 31 opponents I’ve already faced.”

Fury takes on Wilder October 9 in Las Vegas.

