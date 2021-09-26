Skip to Content

Oleksandr Usyk Outclasses Anthony Joshua, Takes Decision Win

Oleksandr Usyk gets one of the biggest upsets of the year.

It looks like Anthony Joshua vs. Tyson Fury won’t be happening after all. 

The Scenes

Oleksander Usyk would be the one to play spoiler. The challenger, hailing from Ukraine, would come to England to conquer. And conquer he did. 

Usyk would take AJ on his home turf from inside the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London. 

Usyk was the underdog going into the contest but would quickly take the train onto new rails. From the first bell to begin the fight, Usyk would dominate. 

Usyk led the dance in every aspect and would secure the decision win over the course of hard-fought rounds. Joshua, the former champion, was stomped. 

The Ukrainian would not just bag the win, but all of Joshua’s undisputed world titles.

Official result: Oleksandr Usyk defeats Anthony Joshua via unanimous decision

Check out the highlights below:

