DAZN Confirms That Canelo Alvarez Vs Sergey Kovalev Will Start When UFC 244 Event Ends

The Boxing Match Between Canelo Alvarez And Sergey Kovalev Will Not Compete Against UFC 244 “BMF” Title Bout

DAZN executive confirmed that boxing bout between Canelo Alvarez and Sergey Kovalev will start after the BMF match between TUF 5 winner Nate Diaz, and the owner of the fastest UFC KO, Jorge Masvidal, is finished.

The boxing title match also takes place tonight (Saturday, November 2, 2019) from inside MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Canelo Alvarez (52-1-2, 35 KOs) makes his light heavyweight debut, and he’ll try to take Sergey Kovalev’s (34-1-1, 29 KOs) WBO belt.

Great news for the fans of martial arts! The boxing match was previously expected to compete with UFC 244 PPV (pay-per-view) main event, which also happens later today from inside Madison Square Garden, New York, New York! Here’s the statement of Joe Markowski, the DAZN exec.

“We saw Dana’s comments about staggering the start times, and we completely agreed,” Joe Markowski DAZN EVP of North America told MMA Fighting. “It’s a huge night for combat sports fans, and they should be able to see both main events live. It was an easy decision.”

Canelo Alvarez vs Sergey Kovalev is expected to kick off around 1 AM ET, while UFC 244 PPV main card starts at 10 PM ET. Please share your thoughts on this wonderful news!