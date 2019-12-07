Anthony Joshua Decisions Andy Ruiz Jr., Reclaims Titles

Anthony Joshua Regains World Heavyweight Titles With Classy Victory Over Andy Ruiz Jr.

After Andy Ruiz Jr. surprisingly stopped Anthony Joshua in their first fight (Madison Square Garden, seventh round), the two meet again Saturday for Ruiz’s IBF, WBA (super) and WBO heavyweight titles. The battle is taking place at Diriyah Arena in Diriyah, Saudi Arabia. The referee in charge of this contest is Luis Pabon. We’re underway!

Round 1

Early jab trade. Ruiz circles, Joshua lands a sneaky hook. Joshua moves well, Ruiz lands a right hand to the body. Joshua answers, but Ruiz hits him with another body shot. 1-2 Joshua, nice jab, he controls the range. Right hands cut Ruiz open around the left eye. 10-9 Joshua.

Round 2

Two straight left hands Ruiz, he backs Joshua up. Jab Joshua, followed by a right hand to the face. Anthony re-opens the cut, but no big deal for Ruiz. Joshua pressed with the jab, attacks with straight punches to the head but Ruiz dodges the incoming blows. Right overhand Ruiz, and now Joshua is cut above his left eye too!

Joshua moves well, but he seems rocked from that blow. I think 10-9 Joshua.

Round 3

Ruiz looks very aggressive early on, he attacks Joshua hard. Few solid jabs by Ruiz, but Joshua fires back with a few jabs on his own. 1-2 Ruiz, now he lands a jab to the body. Slow round. Joshua jabs over and over, Ruiz lands a body shot. Close round, maybe 10-9 Joshua.

Round 4

Fighters clinching, Ruiz is advancing slowly. He struggles with the range, and both boxers are trying to control the center. Jab Ruiz halfway through the round. 1-1-2 Joshua, but he misses over and over. Lead hook lands.

Ruiz delivers shots around Anthony’s guard. 1-2 lands. Hard lefts Joshua. Ruiz fires back, awesome exchange. 10-9 Joshua.

Round 5

Ruiz jabs to the body. Joshua attacks to the head, big hook by Ruiz misses by a hair, this could’ve been a knockout blow. Ruiz ate a jab, Joshua hooks, and clinches. Body shots land for Ruiz, stiff jab Joshua. Ruiz goes forward but eats a big counter. 10-9 Joshua.

Round 6

Left hook Ruiz. Right hand, solid exchanges on both sides. Joshua jabs again. Ruiz 1-2 to the body. Hard hook Joshua. Clinch. Lead right Joshua, pair of rights in the clinch. 10-9 Joshua.

Round 7

Right hands to the body, left hook, Joshua. Ruiz hits to the back of the head, he got a warning. Joshua misses, fighters trading blows. Big right hand Joshua, Ruiz tries to respond. Clinch, hook exchange. Joshua 10-9.

Round 8

Joshua attacks to the body, Ruiz fires back. Fighters trading blows, it’s a dynamic round. Fighters tussled on the break, the referee warns them. Big shots from Ruiz, trading on the inside. Ruiz looks better in this round, hard clinch shots, and a hook. 10-9 Ruiz.

Round 9

Joshua circles, Ruiz eats a blow. Joshua ate overhand right. Body shots, Ruiz punches, evades the clinch. Good combination by Joshua, Ruiz fires back. 10-9 Ruiz.

Round 10

Body shots Ruiz, right punch to the chin. Joshua counters 1-2, eats a hook. Ruiz can’t find the distance in this round. 10-9 Joshua.

Round 11

Joshua jabs and circles, Ruiz can’t deal with it. Overhand right Ruiz but Joshua jabs with style. So dominant round for “AJ”. 10-9 Joshua.

Round 12

Ruiz attacks, Joshua clinches. Big right hand Joshua, he stops Ruiz’s progress. Ruiz lands a lead right, but Joshua moves well and evades blows. Ruiz demands from Joshua to trade shots with him, “AJ” laughs. Ruiz 10-9.

Final Result: Anthony Joshua def. Andy Ruiz Jr. via Unanimous Decision (118-110, 118-110, 119-109)

Here are the highlights:

Ruiz is starting to find his rhythm. 💪#RuizJoshua2 pic.twitter.com/E1oJNhPsbe — DAZN USA (@DAZN_USA) December 7, 2019

Joshua jaws at Ruiz at the end of Round 10 😯#RuizJoshua2 pic.twitter.com/fJ52G28hSs — DAZN USA (@DAZN_USA) December 7, 2019

Anthony Joshua and Andy Ruiz hug it out after the fight 🙌#RuizJoshua2 pic.twitter.com/MnNCLzNQqm — DAZN USA (@DAZN_USA) December 7, 2019

Ruiz is turning the fight dirty, and Anthony Joshua is having none of it! 😤 #JoshuaRuiz2 pic.twitter.com/Bzi8ubBJu3 — ɢᴇʀᴀʟᴛ ᴏꜰ ʀɪᴠɪᴀ 🇳🇬 (@theCyberNewt) December 7, 2019

Andy Ruiz Jr. drops to 33-2, 22 KOs, Anthony Joshua improves the score to 23-1, 21 KOs.