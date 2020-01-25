How To Watch Bellator 238 ‘Budd vs. Cyborg ‘: Full Fight Card, Start Time & Results

By
Alex Mendez
-
Cris Cyborg Julia Budd
Cris Cyborg Julia Budd - Image via @Bellator Twitter

How To Live Stream Bellator 238

Bellator is also returning to business tonight (Sat., Jan. 25, 2020) with Bellator 238 MMA event from The Forum in Inglewood, California.

In the main headliner, an undefeated in the Bellator tenure, a featherweight champion Julia Budd, will lock horns against former UFC featherweight, Strikeforce, and Invicta champion Cris Cyborg.

In the co-headliner, unbeaten 26-year-old Adam Borics will square off against former bantamweight champion Darrion Caldwell in a quarterfinal of Bellator’s featherweight Grand Prix. The winner will go on to meet A.J. McKee for a spot in the $1,000,000 finals.

Also in the main card, Corrales faces Juan Archuleta, Sergio Pettis a former UFC flyweight contender makes his Bellator debut against Alfred Khashakyan in a bantamweight division.

The main card will begin at 10 p.m. ET with “Preliminary card bouts starts at 7 p.m. live on Bellator’s youtube channel here:

Check out below Bellator 238 fight card:

Main Card (DAZN, 10 p.m. ET)

Champ Julia Budd vs. Cris Cyborg – for women’s featherweight title
Adam Borics vs. Darrion Caldwell – featherweight tournament quarterfinal
Juan Archuleta vs. Henry Corrales
Alfred Khashakyan vs. Sergio Pettis
Raymond Daniels vs. Jason King
Emilee King vs. Ava Knight

Preliminary Card (Online, 7:30 p.m. ET)

Tony Bartovich vs. Jarrett Connor
Dominic Clark vs. Ricardo Seixas Filho
Brandon Bender vs. Joshua Jones
Aaron Pico vs. Daniel Carey
AJ Agazarm vs. Adel Altamimi
Mario Navarro vs. Jay Jay Wilson
Curtis Millender vs. Moses Murrietta
Chris Avila vs. Anthony Taylor
Miguel Jacob vs. David Pacheco

