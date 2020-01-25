How To Watch Bellator 238 ‘Budd vs. Cyborg ‘: Full Fight Card, Start Time & Results

How To Live Stream Bellator 238

Bellator is also returning to business tonight (Sat., Jan. 25, 2020) with Bellator 238 MMA event from The Forum in Inglewood, California.

In the main headliner, an undefeated in the Bellator tenure, a featherweight champion Julia Budd, will lock horns against former UFC featherweight, Strikeforce, and Invicta champion Cris Cyborg.

In the co-headliner, unbeaten 26-year-old Adam Borics will square off against former bantamweight champion Darrion Caldwell in a quarterfinal of Bellator’s featherweight Grand Prix. The winner will go on to meet A.J. McKee for a spot in the $1,000,000 finals.

Also in the main card, Corrales faces Juan Archuleta, Sergio Pettis a former UFC flyweight contender makes his Bellator debut against Alfred Khashakyan in a bantamweight division.

The main card will begin at 10 p.m. ET with “Preliminary card bouts starts at 7 p.m. live on Bellator’s youtube channel here:

Check out below Bellator 238 fight card:

Main Card (DAZN, 10 p.m. ET)

Champ Julia Budd vs. Cris Cyborg – for women’s featherweight title

Adam Borics vs. Darrion Caldwell – featherweight tournament quarterfinal

Juan Archuleta vs. Henry Corrales

Alfred Khashakyan vs. Sergio Pettis

Raymond Daniels vs. Jason King

Emilee King vs. Ava Knight

Preliminary Card (Online, 7:30 p.m. ET)

Tony Bartovich vs. Jarrett Connor

Dominic Clark vs. Ricardo Seixas Filho

Brandon Bender vs. Joshua Jones

Aaron Pico vs. Daniel Carey

AJ Agazarm vs. Adel Altamimi

Mario Navarro vs. Jay Jay Wilson

Curtis Millender vs. Moses Murrietta

Chris Avila vs. Anthony Taylor

Miguel Jacob vs. David Pacheco

Re-live yesterday’s #Bellator238 weigh-ins! Tune in tonight on our YouTube channel at 4:30pm PST for our prelims and with @DAZN_USA at 7pm PST for the main card here in the 🇺🇸. Tune in from the 🇬🇧 on @SkySports for the main card at 3am GMT and prelims on YouTube at 12:30am GMT. pic.twitter.com/Qcng0b1QjZ — Bellator MMA (@BellatorMMA) January 25, 2020