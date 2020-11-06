In the main event, Bellator newcomer Corey Anderson takes on Melvin Manhoef. The match serves as the first Anderson’s first MMA fight since asking for his release from the UFC.

Round 1

Both men walk to the center of the cage for the feeling out process. One minute into the fight, Anderson secures a takedown and works from half-guard. Manhoef is able to get to his feet after 2 minutes, but, Anderson takes him down again, landing heavy ground and pound. The round ends with both men on their feet and Anderson landing a nice two punch combo.

Anderson 10-9

Round 2

Anderson comes out with feints and gets the fight into the clinch against the cage. Shortly after, Corey lands a takedown and attempts to transition to full mount. Anderson lands big elbows from a postured up half mount and finishes the fight via TKO.

Official Result: Corey Anderson def. Melvin Manhoef via TKO in the 2nd.

Check the Highlights Below:

https://twitter.com/BellatorMMA/status/1324529016741810178

https://twitter.com/BellatorMMA/status/1324530231705817088