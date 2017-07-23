MMA Rundown

Watch: Jon Jones says “fuck DC” live at UFC on Fox, Cormier reacts with his best Cormier face

Dc vs Jon Jones
Jon Jones has shaved off all his facial hair, save for a goatee, and he’s now more evil than ever. The people at UFC on Fox really wanted fireworks out of a live Jones and Daniel Cormier interview.

Instead Bones Jones no sold the entire interview expect for a single moment when Brian Stan asked him about respect.

Would Jones squash his beef with Cormier after UFC 214 and maybe even shake his hand?

Well then. Is UFC 214 here yet?

