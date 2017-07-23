Watch: Jon Jones says “fuck DC” live at UFC on Fox, Cormier reacts with his best Cormier face
Jon Jones has shaved off all his facial hair, save for a goatee, and he’s now more evil than ever. The people at UFC on Fox really wanted fireworks out of a live Jones and Daniel Cormier interview.
Instead Bones Jones no sold the entire interview expect for a single moment when Brian Stan asked him about respect.
Would Jones squash his beef with Cormier after UFC 214 and maybe even shake his hand?
#UFCLongIsland pic.twitter.com/ONszPA3suR
— Zombie Prophet (@ZPGIFs) July 23, 2017
presented without commentary pic.twitter.com/zkYcMzDbE0
— Spilled Bag of Ice (@spilledbagofice) July 23, 2017
Jon Jones, ladies and gentlemen: pic.twitter.com/8wqW3NIGWB
— Fury's Fight Picks (@FurysFightPicks) July 23, 2017
Well then. Is UFC 214 here yet?