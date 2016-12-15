Watch: At the Bellator weigh-ins Anthony Taylor dry humped the air to intimidate James Gallagher

Hyped SBG prospect James Gallagher stepped into the co-main event spot of Bellator 169 and standing across from has been Anthony Taylor; who never stops talking shit. In case you missed the best non-Northcutt vs. Gall rivalry fight goes down at Bellator on Friday night.

In the weeks leading up to the fight the 4-0 Gallagher has said stuff like “Everything he is saying is a load of old bullshit. Tune in on Friday night and you’ll see who’s going to the hospital after.”

While the 1-0 Taylor has made counter points like “Oh man, everything is going my way. The fact that I’ve got him, one-on-one, with the pretty one, it’s going tremendously fine. The atmosphere in Ireland is so beautiful. The weather, the women…oh my gosh the women! This is cuddling season

and I’m on Tinder just swiping right.”

These are both great points and tensions boiled over between the two featherweights at today’s Bellator 169 weigh-ins when Taylor humped the air in the general direction of Gallagher. Business. Has Picked. Up.

Fast forward to the 14:00 mark of the weigh-in video to watch Taylor hump all up in Gallagher’s personal space.