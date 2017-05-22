Video: Not only did 12-year-old Momo win her MMA debut she choked that 24-year-old unconscious

Icing on the cake. For most 12-year-old preteens it’s scientifically impossible to have haters. You’re in middle school, you’re body is going through a lot of changes and impeding teen life is about to get weird.

For 12-year-old mixed martial arts rookie Momo, her in-cage debut not only attracted worldwide attention but also a fair amount of hand quote signs haters. After a few months of controversy, Momo’s MMA rookie voyage for the DEEP Jewels promo took place over the weekend in Japan and the preteen absolutely waxed the floor with her 24-year-old adult opponent.

Takedown, outgrapple, then rear naked choke until she’s asleep. Momo is the truth and now you have to see it for yourself in the video clips below.

This is how she took the back. The fight began as the clip began. Momo took the back within five or ten seconds. pic.twitter.com/WCgEbnRdbj — Bestrafer7 (@Bestrafer7) May 22, 2017