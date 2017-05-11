Video: Junior dos Santos changes then sings AC/DC’s “TNT” to “ATT” and it’s the best thing

Junior dos Santos now trains at American Top Team and he’s all about the team spirit. JDS is all about that ATT life. In fact prior to his UFC 211 heavyweight title fight with Stipe Miocic, JDS is so into all things ATT he even made a song about the love a man can have for his gym.

And dammit if Dos Santos’ lyrical abilities are not just as good as his swinging uppercuts. So. Freaking. Catchy! Listen up as Junior dos Santos modifies the lyrics to AC/DC’s “TNT” to fit his ATT needs and it’s probably the best thing you’ll hear all day.