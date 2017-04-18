Video: ECW Legends say Shane McMahon could compete in the UFC today, do better than CM Punk

I mean if CM Punk can get an UFC opportunity then why can’t WWE legacy Shane McMahon get a UFC, Bellator or Rizin fight. Sure McMahon has already pushed past 40, has no amateur background to speak of and is barely considered a part-time pro wrestler but the counterpoint is C-M P-U-N-K. Punk got an UFC main card fight with a 0-0 MMA record so why can’t Shane O-Mac get entry into Rizin’s next open-weight grand prix?

Have you seen the UFC’s current crop of top 15 light heavyweight or heavyweight fighetrs? Tyson Pedro? Daniel Omielanczuk? Jared Cannonier? Tim Johnson? One of those has to be a made-up EA Sports create-a-fighter.

Let ECW Legends Bully Ray Dudley and Tommy Dreamer make the case for Shane McMahon getting a crack inside the UFC cage.