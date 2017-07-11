Video: Brock Lesnar says “you don’t deserve shit” on live TV, sneaks past WWE censor button

Brock Lesnar with a live microphone in his meathook hands is a horrifying sight. All six foot eight, 280 something pounds of Lesnar in general is an imposing figure. Since returning to the WWE airwaves, Lesnar rarely speaks and usually defaults to top shelf mic manager Paul Heyman whenever he needs to get a point across.

But when he does, Brock Lesnar gets his point across; no matter how blunt he puts it.

To begin the build-up for their August SummerSlam pay-per-view, WWE producers thought it would be a good idea for Lesnar to have a mic in his hands. Or maybe Lesnar just decided to freestyle it, right in the middle of a live television broadcast. And we shit you not, Lesnar pulled off one of the best freestyle mic drop moments of his WWE or UFC career.

Paul and Kurt's reactions say it all. pic.twitter.com/yqlTuPRcSU — TDE Wrestling (@totaldivaseps) July 11, 2017

Good shit Brock.