This new pic of Chuck Liddell with six pack abs probably has Bellator very turned on

In the cage anything is possible in MMA. Outside of the cage anything is possible when it comes to villainous MMA match making. Deep in your heart of hearts you know Bellator executives have causally thought aloud about the possibility of bringing in Chuck Liddell for a legends fight. For Fight God’s sake Bellator has already ran back an UFC 1 tournament fight, dusted off Wanderlei Silva and had Liddell punching bag Tito Ortiz get his hand raised in their cage just in the past calendar year!

Located in their underground headquarters somewhere next to the Earth’s burning core, Bellator and Spike TV employees just got a raging fight boner over this new picture of UFC Hall of Famer Chuck Liddell. Look at that six-pack!

Marvel at it Bellator matchmakers, look deep into Liddell’s abs then seriously consider signing The Iceman to knockout Ortiz, Silva, Royce Gracie, Chael Sonnen or Ken Shamrock inside your cage in 2017.