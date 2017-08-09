Skip Bayless, Shannon Sharpe argue McGregor beats Mayweather due to sumo skills and “Horse Gracie”

Pardon my hot take but Skip Bayless, Shannon Sharpe and the people that employee the duo at Fox Sports are the worst. Look, everyone knows Conor McGregor versus Floyd Mayweather is the freak show to end all freak shows; but damn you don’t have to make it so obvious.

0-0 boxer McGregor matched up with 49-0 boxer Mayweather is dumb fun but the morning crew at Fox Sports 1 Undisputed manage to somehow to make it even dumber. Right below the lowest common denominator of talking head is an underground fallout shelter that Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe reside.

Type in the secret password (it’s probably “password”) and enter the world of Skip and Shannon where the WWE is really, Conor McGregor uses sumo to win his MMA fights, Horse Grace is a real person and Sharpe challenges Mac to a fight to prove some kind of sporting opinion.

But wait there’s more

"It was funny that Floyd said 'I used to have this high knockout ratio…' You did? When? When you were a teenager?" — @RealSkipBayless pic.twitter.com/11WCVQBjkF — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) August 9, 2017