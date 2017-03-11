MMA Rundown

Recap: Angela Lee smashes through her first title defense at One Championships

Angela Lee is an atomweight goddess.  She also spent her weekend pounding the life out of some poor opponent.

Her first title title defense as the One Championship 105 pound champion went perfectly, improving her to 6-0.

Here is the finish from Bangkok:

And of course the Eddie Bravo Truthers will never forget the Twister:

 

Until Fedor comes back, One Championship is now officially better than Bellator.

