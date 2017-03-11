Recap: Angela Lee smashes through her first title defense at One Championships
Angela Lee is an atomweight goddess. She also spent her weekend pounding the life out of some poor opponent.
Her first title title defense as the One Championship 105 pound champion went perfectly, improving her to 6-0.
Here is the finish from Bangkok:
Angela Lee TKO's Jenny Huang in R3, defends her ONE Atomweight title. Beatdown. #ONEFightNight @Unstoppable_Lee pic.twitter.com/BZIQg6r9q8— caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) March 11, 2017
Angela Lee tears through Jenny Huang in first title defense https://t.co/Ssz7GK5Wl1 #ONEFightNight #Bangkok #MMA pic.twitter.com/2VoP7VOZfv— ONE Championship (@ONEChampionship) March 11, 2017
And of course the Eddie Bravo Truthers will never forget the Twister:
Until Fedor comes back, One Championship is now officially better than Bellator.