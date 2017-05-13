Music Video: Get Hyped for UFC 211 with Insane Remix of Stipe Miocic Milking the Cow

Some geniuses have the gift of capturing the human zeitgeist so well that their work not only speaks for itself, it speaks for us all.

The music of Maurice Spears does that and more. Nothing quite encapsulates the insanity and enthusiasm of combat sports hype quite like his remix masterpieces. Check out his latest take on Stipe Miocic’s unusual card celebration.

Everyone has their own special celebration with their Spades partner (not whatever bizarre local version of Spades you play); that’s bond is like brotherhood. But no one’s obnoxious celebration will every be better immortalized quite like this. Maurice Spears, you’re a gift to us all. If that name sounds familiar, yes it is the same mind that brought us like unforgettable jam.