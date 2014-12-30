Left leg Kei University Hospital, right leg Yanaka Cemetery

After two modest experimental forays onto United States soil with the UFC, Mirko “Cro Cop” Filipović has returned to Japan. And as the wise voice of Andromeda Dunker so often says on House Hunters International, one detail has been key during the Croatian’s career: location, location, location. In fact, since 2005, Mirko has won every single one of his fights on Japanese soil, with the exception of a no contest in 2008, when he suffered a famous knee to the groin from Alistair Overeem.

Tomorrow, Mirko revisits the IGF Championship in Tokyo, Japan, defending against Satoshi Ishii, the man he beat via doctor’s stoppage in August. His legs, so fond of the Far East, begin kicking at 0:56