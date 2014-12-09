Jon Jones supercharges his training with concrete and dogs

How do you train for the most-hyped fight of your MMA career? How do you prepare for a bout where you have gone on record as wanting to “literally kill” your opponent? With concrete. Lots of concrete.

In this short training video, Jon Jones sprints up a couple hundred feet of concrete while being chased by two dogs. Pretty intense. Then he pulls a rope. No telling what’s on the other end though. Possibly more dogs. It’s like a scene from Rocky, but with more animal life, fancier shoes and modern-day TRX suspension training. Balboa was an amateur.