Here’s the Justin Gaethje video UFC deleted off their FB page, says he wants to kill Michael Johnson

If he dies, he dies. Justin Gaethje makes his long anticipated UFC debut this week at the TUF finale. After cornering his unique brand of hyper turbo ultra violence to a WSOF cartridge, Gaethje takes on Michael Johnson on Friday night.

To promote their big free agent signing, the UFC gave Gaethje his own Facebook question and answer video on Monday. Fan questions were asked. Stock answers were given. But then the UFC deleted the Q & A off their page?

Sure Gaethje kind of went Gaethje and he talked about wanting to literal kill Johnson, while also saying he’d be willing to die in the name of Ultimate Fighter finale main events but why delete it off the face of the net?

Kind of dark there Justin.

Check out the now deleted video below and stick around towards the end of the clip, where Justin Gaethje’s murderous side pokes out.