Glory Takes Over the Big Apple – Previewing Glory New York

It’s the tale of two main events as Glory Kickboxing returns to the Big Apple.

In the Glory Superfight Series, former Light Heavyweight title contender Saulo Cavalari faces Ukrainian Pavel Zhuravlev for the interim light heavyweight belt. “Cassus Clay” Cavalari is one of only three men to hold the Glory LHW title, but he is coming off two losses to champion Artem Vakhitov bringing their series to 1-2. Standing in his way is “The Caiman” Zhuravlev. He only has a 1-1 record in Glory, but he has an extensive collection of kickboxing championships from around the globe. It should be one of the most evenly matched fights on the card.

The 28 year-old Cavalari is from Curitiba, Brazil and lives up to the city’s great fighting tradition.

But this will not be an easy challenge for Cavalari. Zhuravlev is truly a power puncher and has a true finishing instinct. There is something absolutely delightful in watching “The Caiman” throw bungalows. His flowing locks swaying in opposition to his hooks. It’s majestic.

In the other main event of the night, former UFC fighter Guto Inocente takes on “Mister Gentleman” Benjamin Adegbuyi. The Romanian Heavyweight Adegbuyi is the unquestioned second best heavyweight in kickboxing. He has only lost two fights in his last 20, only losing to Rico Verhoeven since 2013. It’s been more than two years since his second loss to the Glory HW Champion. After winning six straight fights and three under the Glory banner, it’s only a matter of time before Adegbuyi gets his third fight against Rico. Until then, we can enjoy him destroying the rest of the Glory Heavyweight division.

Facing off against “Mister Gentleman”, Guto Inocente has the biggest opportunity of his Glory career. After walking away from MMA, Inocente returned to kickboxing and rattled off six straight victories, including four wins in the Glory ring. Coming off his first Glory loss to Jamal Ben Saddik, Guto could instantly rebound with a win over Adegbuyi. And while that wouldn’t be easy, Inocente is truly a dangerous man, not to be fucked with.

Glory New York doesn’t stop there. They are bringing a Featherweight tournament to determine the next contender for Robin Van Roosmalen, and the Glory debut of Anissa Meksen, the best female kickboxer in the world. Be still, my beating heart.

The action start at 7 pm on UFC Fight Pass and moves to ESPN3 at 10 pm this Friday, July 14. Come get yourself some pure striking violence.