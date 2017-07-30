Dan Henderson vs. Sakuraba in Grappling Match this October for RIZIN

During the intermission of RIZIN Grand Prix 2017 Summer, it was announced that Dan Henderson and Kazushi Sakuraba would face each other in a grappling match.

The dramatic entrance for Hendo, only made me realize how much I’d love to see him fight in RIZIN. And that only made me realize how much much I hated myself for wanting to see that.

Dan Henderson set to have grappling match with UFC hall of famer Sakuraba in October in Fukuoka! pic.twitter.com/RU1viL1XQ7 — MMA Japan (@mmajpn1) July 30, 2017

Anyway, once the relief of this being announced as a grappling match and not an actual fight washed over the crowd, Saku went about being charming as fuck.

RIZIN continues to bring the legends of MMA back to competition in the best way possible. It’s a blessing to enjoy Sakuraba in MMA in any capacity. Adding Dan Henderson’s rugged American charm make this a perfect MMA Odd Couple.