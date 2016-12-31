Video: Cody Garbrandt Outworks Dominick Cruz to Become New UFC Bantamweight Champion
Holy crap. The dude really did it. Cody Garbrandt used a pop-up blocker to get Dominick Cruz out of his head and and proved that things were much different when things were no longer a mental battle. These dudes went at it for five, anxious rounds in the Octagon filled with dancing, knock downs, pro wrestling video game taunts and wild exchanges.
LOOK AT THESE TWO GUYS!!!! #UFC207 pic.twitter.com/2gmUwvuTyz
OHHHHHHH @Cody_NoLove drops Cruz in the third!!! #UFC207 pic.twitter.com/Z7WDbwzQRB
Garbrandt even pulled out some of the moves from the long forgotten days of yore by doing a Genki Sudo dance. Like… he really is about that life and you have to respect it. His head movement was just on a different level and when Cruz exchanged after his confusing movements, Garbrandt wasn’t there either.
THE DISRESPECT. #UFC207 pic.twitter.com/VEneHqifAO
OHHHHHHHHHHH MYYYYYYYY @Cody_NoLove drops Cruz AGAIN!!! #UFC207 pic.twitter.com/JCFmfZOHQ8
When he was there? …He landed big, soup bone hands onto Cruz’s jaw and sent him down. Not once, twice, but at least three times. At the end of the war, he not only won respect but also became the new UFC bantamweight champion. Amazing. Oh, and he yelled for T.J. Dillashaw to “come get it motherfucker”. Sign. Me. Up.
Garbrandt gave his real belt to cancer survivor Maddux Maple.
The new bantamweight champ @Cody_NoLove fulfills a promise to his No. 1 fan #UFC207 pic.twitter.com/1w0gU3ZC3j
