Video: Watch one of The Best Damn Women’s MMA Highlight Vids of All Time

It’s hard to believe that Dana White once said there would never be women fighting in the UFC. It wasn’t too long after that when Ronda Rousey started tossing chicks on their head and taking their arms as keepsakes. The bald UFC overlord would quickly change his mind. But seven years before that, Megumi Fujii would start a 22-fight win streak. Later, pioneers like Gina Carano and Julie Kedzie would asphalt the gravel road that helped make Rousey’s meteoric rise more possible.

It’s hard to really encapsulate over a decade worth of women’s MMA from point A to point holy crap let’s main event a stadium card in Australia. However, Cynthia Vance does a pretty amazing job condensing the history of women’s MMA into one, awesome video for consumption by the general public. You pretty much have to watch it. That’s your Middle Easy homework. Do it!

Check out this totally rad MMA time capsule.

