Because he’s Freaking Nick Diaz, here’s video of Diaz and a naked woman dancing in his kitchen

Nick Diaz is never coming back to MMA. Does MMA need Nick Diaz? Yes, the sport needs all the unique personalities it can get. Does Nick Diaz need MMA? According to this video of Diaz recording a naked woman dancing in his kitchen last night, no, no he does not.

When did retired older brother Diaz morph into peakk 1980s Ric Flair? “Mountain bike riding, high as fuck flying, weed-stealing, smoking but not dealing, son of Stockton!!!! *Diaz proceeds to let out a 14 second Flair wooooooooo as naked women dance for him*