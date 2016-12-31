Audio: Listen to Ronda Rousey’s corner audio for UFC 207 to hear their coaching and stoppage protest

The rise and fall of head coach Edmond Tarverdyan can be heard in just 48 seconds of live audio from UFC 207. With a live mic attached to him, Ronda Rousey’s corner audio reveals a lot or very little about her loss to Amanda Nunes at UFC 207. It all happened so fast that not much coaching or actually words are there.

Ronda Rousey’s corner at UFC 207 melted down to a soundboard of one word phrases mixed with random spats of profanity. Check the video below for all the corner audio from the start of the fight all the way up to the moment when Nunes gets in Tarverdyan’s grill and gives him the “ssssshhhhh” sign.

And for the transcription of all that coaching goodness but in written word form

-Make her miss

-Ronda make her miss

-Be patient

-Pick your moments

–*Like 10 seconds of silent before*

-Head movement!

-Head movement!

-Head movement!

-Head movement!

-Head movement!

-Head movement!

-Head movement!

-(Editor’s note: yes, he really did just say head movement seven times in a row)

-Yes, move

-There we go

-Head movement!

-Heads up

-Hands up!

-Catch her

-Clinch

-Head movement!

-Good jab

-Move, move

-Move please

-Move, move

-Clinch!

-Clinch

-Clinch

-Clllllllinch

-Clinch

-Clinch *bangs on mat*

–*Herb dean stops the fight*

-No

-No

-Nooooooo

-Noooo Ronda

-Noooo

–*bangs mat*

-*Inaudible yelling*

-*bangs mat again* move

-Fuck

Update:……….