The champ is here? They say dress like a champ, fight like a champ, but how long do a pair of boxing gloves really last?

Like most things in life there is no easy answer to this question. For gloves it’s all about how you treat and what material they are made from. Below is a MiddleEasy guide on how long gloves last and tips to improve their longevity.

Do You Really Need Expensive Boxing Gloves?

Th simple answer is yes, of course $300 gloves are higher quality than $50 ones. That doesn’t mean only top shelf gloves present value. In some cases all the extra bells and whistles of expensive gloves are not really worth it.

Sometimes there is absolutely no correlation between price and quality. Hand crafted and made of high quality material gloves will often give you more bang for your buck.

If you can afford it, higher priced gloves will be more durable for you. For instance, more padding inside the glove will make for improved long term hand health.

For your first pair of gloves, shop around and start with a lower priced alternative.

Durability of Boxing Gloves

Like anything if you treat your gloves well they will last longer for you. How often you use a heavy bag is a big X factor here.

Always keep in mind the difference between heavy bag gloves and sparring gloves. Heavy bag gloves are specifically made to be more durable. Sparring gloves are made to protect your opponent. The softer padding can affect durability. Therefore, taking proper care, cleaning them, and more will help you get the most out of your purchase.

Here’s How To Make Boxing Gloves Last Longer

A few simple steps can greatly improve the longevity of your gloves. Most of these occur before or after use.

Cleaning your gloves all the time will make your gloves stay around for the long haul. Natural products should only be used on your gloves, regardless of materials. Never use Clorox, bleach, and other harmful chemicals should stay far away from your gloves. Furthermore, your gloves should never be put in the freezer; an old myth that has proven not to be true.

Another note is don’t live your gloves outside in the sun, inside a hot or cold car, and any other drastic temperature changes should be avoided.

The Best Boxing Gloves for Durability

Winning Training Boxing Gloves

Expensive but worth the cost Winning Training boxing gloves are a top of the line model. Constructed with high quality materials, Winning Training boxing gloves are also very durable.

Extra padding to prevent heavy bag soreness is just another extra feature that Winning Training boxing gloves worth the investment.

Winning Training Boxing Gloves Pros Great protection for wrist and hands

Made with premium leather

Water repellent Cons Expensive

Cleto Reyes Boxing Gloves

Made of premium leather Cleto Reyes Boxing Gloves are a really well made product. A hybrid style glove, the Cleto Reyes Boxing Gloves are great for both heavy bag and sparring training.

Super comfortable the Cleto Reyes Gloves are also known for being one of the most durable brands on the market.

Cleto Reyes Boxing Gloves Pros Premium leather

Water repellent

Laces with a leather wrap for wrist protection

Extra padded Cons Wear and tear shows due to heavy training

Hayabusa T3 Boxing Gloves

Starting at a great price point, the Hayabusa T3 Boxing Gloves are great for beginners and pros. Stylish in look, the Hayabusa T3 Gloves is where you will find the most bang for your buck.

Hayabusa T3 Boxing Gloves Pros High grade lining

Dual strap closure system

Premium leather

Wipe-away Thumb

Multi layer protection Cons Long break in period-take time to feel comfortable

Final Word

How long gloves for boxing, muay thai, or kick boxing is a tricky question. Hopefully the guide above will give you an idea what to do with gloves. Above all, if you take care of your gloves they will last longer for you.

Hayabusa, Cleto Reyes, and Winning Training are all brands to consider for fighters concerned about durability.

Want more? Check out The Best Boxing Gloves, A MiddleEasy Buyer’s Guide 2019 here.