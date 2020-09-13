In the main event of the evening, two top strawweight contenders prepare to enter the octagon. Michelle Waterson (17-8) faces off against Angela Hill (12-8). A win for Waterson would be crucial as she is facing her third straight loss. On the other hand, Hill could very well get back in the title picture with a win over a former title challenger.

Round 1

Hill takes the center of the cage. Hill lands a right hand an stops a takedown attempt. Hill pressures Waterson and lands another right hand. Waterson forces a clinch. Waterson lands an elbow as she breaks away from the clinch. Hill lands a combination and ends with a body shot. Hill lands a front kick to the knee of Waterson. Hill closes the distance and lands a right hand. Hill keeps pressuring Waterson but she eats a low kick in the process.

Waterson srpints into a takedown but Hill shows some great takedown defence. hill lands a one-two comnination and lands a knee to the body. Hill pins Waterson to the cage and keeps her in a clinch. Front body kick lands for Hill. Hill lands a switch body kick as the round ends.

10-9 Hill

Round 2

Hill lands a right hand to intercept Waterson. Big overhand right lands for Hill, Waterson retaliates with a body kick. Hill looks to keep pushing forward and she lands a low kick. Hill lands a kick to the body and a right hand. Waterson attempts a takedown but she gets stopped. Waterson lands a jab as Hill tries to break the distance. Nice right hand from hill wobbles Waterson. Hill lands another right hand and she stuffs another takedown attempt. Waterson goes for a single leg takedown but again she gets denied.

Both fighters exchange in the clinch before Hill breaks away. Waterson lands a big right hand but she eats one from Hill in return. Big elbow in the clinch for Hill. Spinning back fist lands for Hill as the round ends.

10-9 Hill

Round 3

Hill comes out of her corner fainting a lot and moving. Jab lands for Hill, she keeps pressuring Waterson. Another jab lands for Hill, Waterson’s nose seems to be leaking. Michelle Waterson catches a keep and gets Hill to the ground. Waterson maintains top position. Hill attempts to get up but Waterson takes her back. Waterson maintains the top position and she lands some ground and pound. Hill regains full guard but Waterson stays on top. End of the round.

10-9 Waterson

Round 4

Waterson attempts a takedown but it gets stuffed. Hill lands a nice combination. Waterson attempts another takedown but Hill forces a clinch against the cfence. Hill lands a nice right hand. Side kick lands for Waterson. Nice stepping elbow lands for Waterson. Head kick lands for Hill but Waterson lands a right hand right after.

Hill stuffs yet another takedown. Waterson tries again but fails agains. Waterson lands a jab and a side kick to the body. Side kick to the head lands for Waterson. End of the round.

10-9 Waterson

Round 5

Hill lands a nice right hand and she stuffs a takedown. Hill lands right hand after stopping another takedown. Hill lands right hand lands a kick. Jab lands for Hill. Waterson lands a kick and misses with a right hand. Side kick lands for Waterson but she eats a right hand. Big combination land for Hill. Right hand lands for Hill. Hill ends the fight with a flurry of knees and elbows.

10-9 Hill.

What a great technical fight. One of the best MMA fights with mix of Boxing , BJJ, Muay Thai and Wrestling … We’ve seen it all!

Official results: Michelle Waterson defeats Angela Hill by split decision (48-47, 46-49, 48-47).

Michelle Waterson vs Angela Hill Highlights

