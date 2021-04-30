Rory Macdonald Chokes Out Curtis Millender in Round One – PFL 2 Results (Highlights)

“The Red King” has returned. After an inactive 2020, Rory Macdonald finally steps inside the PFL Smart Cage when he takes on fellow UFC and Bellator veteran, Curtis Millender at PFL 2.

Round 1:

Bell sounds, and the two meet in the middle. After few activity on the feet, Macdonald would change levels, attempting a takedown on Millender after the first minute. Millender would showcase his new takedown defense, proving to be a difficult foe to take down. Macdonald would use all of his tricks up his sleeve, exploring trips and different angles. Midway into the round, pressing Millender into the fence, Macdonald would finally lock in a takedown.

It wouldn’t take long for Macdonald to take Millender’s back. With both hooks in, Millender would do his best to fight the hands and survive for the rest of the round. However, he never saw light of the second round.

The former Bellator champ would successfully lock in his arms around the neck of Millender, forcing the tap after a few seconds. Macdonald had made his successful entrance into the PFL after being initially signed in 2019.

Official Result: Rory Macdonald defeats Curtis Millender via round 1 submission (rear-naked choke).

Check out the highlights below:

The Red King!! 1st round submission and a successful debut for Rory MacDonald!#2021PFL2

🇺🇸 LIVE NOW ESPN2

🌍 https://t.co/jPNvomCxHI pic.twitter.com/DU6wA0wgRB — PFL (@PFLMMA) April 30, 2021

Event’s full results as below:

Main Card

Rory MacDonald def. Curtis Millender via submission (rear-naked choke) – Round 1, 3:38

Ray Cooper III def. Jason Ponet via submission (arm-triangle choke) – Round 1, 1:23

Joao Zeferino def. Gleison Tibau via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Emiliano Sordi def. Chris Camozzi via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 28-27)

Preliminary Card

Antonio Carlos Junior def. Tom Lawlor via submission (guillotine choke) – Round 1, 4:43

Cezar Ferreira def. Nick Roehrick via KO (punches) – Round 1, 0:37

Sadibou Sy vs. Nikolay Aleksakhin is declared a no-contest (accidental eyepoke) – Round 2, 1:56

Marthin Hamlet Neilsen def. Dan Spohn via submission (arm-triangle choke) – Round 2, 0:52

Askar Mozharov and Jordan Young has been cancelled following Mozharov’s withdrawal for undisclosed reasons.