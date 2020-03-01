(Video) Anderson Silva’s Son Gabriel Wins Two Kickboxing Titles After TKO Victory

Younger Silva Moves To 5-0 In Kickboxing

Combat sports appears to run in the Anderson Silva family blood.

The former UFC middleweight champion’s son Gabriel improved to 5-0 in kickboxing following a third-round TKO win over Christian Williams on Friday night.

As a result, the 22-year-old picked up the ISK southern California middleweight and the FightersRep 165-pound titles.

You can watch the full fight below:

The younger Silva — who made his amateur debut in July last year with a TKO finish — previously hoped to make his MMA debut by the end of 2019. However, there is no rush for him as of now as he hopes to carve out his own path.

“I don’t see it like, ‘Oh, because my dad was the best in UFC history I have to go there as well,’” Silva told MMA Fighting on Satuday. “In my head, I want to go there because the best athletes in the world are in the UFC. You want to shine and prove yourself among the best. That’s the goal in the UFC. “To prove that I’m as good as my dad, that to me is, I wouldn’t say irrelevant, but it’s not something that crosses my mind. My dad built his history, and now I have to build mine.”

What do you think of the younger Silva? Do you think we will see him in MMA soon?