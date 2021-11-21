Kamaru Usman’s Next Fight And More On The Sunday Rumor Mill

We are back for another round of rumors as we near Thanksgiving.

One rumbling we have heard is when UFC Welterweight Champion Kamaru Usman is planning to return and who might his next opponent be.

As always, these are rumors that have been talked about behind closed doors between MMA higher-ups, so take them as MMA rumors.

One rumor that is in the mix is the return of Kamaru Usman. Usman last defeated Colby Covington via unanimous decision earlier this month. His next title defense is already targeted for the middle of next year. Per sources, ‘The Nigerian Nightmare’ will look to fight next in May. (H/T: Full Violence).

His next opponent? Sources also confirm the notion will be Leon Edwards. Edwards just lost out on a fight against Jorge Masvidal, as Masvidal suffered an injury. ‘Rocky’ will longer pursue a fight at UFC 269, he instead waits for a title rematch with Usman. From what we’ve been told, it looks like he will be getting his wish, quite possibly in May.

While campaigning for a fight on December 18th, it looks like Neil Magny will not be fighting on the end of the year card. Magny has had many issues in booking a fight, but the UFC matchmakers would not get him Khamzat Chimaev or anybody else. Magny is rumored to return sometime in 2022 instead. The plan is to have him against a ranked opponent.

Paddy Pimblett is rumored to be facing either Jalin Turner or Jared Gordon next.

