USADA Still Testing, UFC 249 Rumored Location & More On The Sunday Morning Rumor Mill

Couped Up and Awaiting Combat

The world is burning before our very eyes. At least that is how it feels. Mixed martial arts fans are without their beloved sport indefinitely and most are forced within the walls of their homes. Distancing themselves from civilization is hard, but the internet bandwidth is plentiful and the Fight Pass subscriptions are at an all-time high. While fans are still hopeful for UFC 249 to take place, we’re still hopeful that fans are ready to digest some of the talks hanging around the rumor mill. Just be sure to wash your hands after this dose.

Sunday Morning Rumor Mill

As always these are rumors that have been talked about behind closed doors between MMA higher-ups, so take them as MMA rumors.

USADA is not playing around, even during a global crisis. It’s reported that although the UFC is postponing events, USADA will still be conducting tests for sports that are not canceled.

Because of the UFC choosing to postpone events and not cancel them, USADA will still test athletes. They will wear protective gear, utilize hand sanitizer, and maintain a safe distance. Fighters will also still have to report their “whereabouts.”

Also, the rumblings of UFC 249’s new location seem to be surfacing throughout some inner circles.

As we all know, UFC 249 can no longer take place in Brooklyn, New York. However, it’s very possible that we see the event take place in Abu Dhabi in the United Arab Emirates.

If the event still takes place as Dana White promises, expect it to be here.

