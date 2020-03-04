Yoel Romero Reveals He Wants to Fight Into his 50s

Yoel Romero Plans to Fight for Another 10 Years, Well into his 50s

Tom Brady. Vince Carter. And in our sport, Yoel Romero. These are the names of a few once in a generation athletes whose father time just can not seem to defeat. For Romero, one look at his genetics could tell the story of his freakish athleticism. At times, fans are blown away when they witness Yoel’s power and quickness at the age of 42. Unfortunately, for all of our favorite athletes, father time catches up with them all. But for Romero, he plans on continuing to fight, even into his 50s.

Soldier of God, the Specimen

As mentioned above, Romero is a genetic freak. His muscular structure looks like he was chiseled out of stone. On top of that, he possesses a rare blend of speed and balance, similar to the most feared cats in the jungle. Simply put, there is a reason why UFC President Dana White has stated that nobody ever calls out Yoel Romero.

Except for middleweight champion Israel Adesanya. Izzy has been chomping at the bit to prove that he is without a doubt the best middleweight in the entire world. And at UFC 248, he’ll have a chance to do that as he faces Romero in the main event.

Yoel Speaks to the Media about Fighting into his 50s

Both Romero and Adesanya have been doing their fair share of promotion leading up to the event. Recently, the “Soldier of God” spoke with TMZ Sports. During the conversation, Romero spoke about his age and how long he would like to continue fighting.

Romero was asked how much longer he believes he will be fighting.

“Not too much. 10 years,” said Yoel.

Beating Father Time

Immediately after answering, Yoel lifted up his shirt to reveal his abs. And if Romero didn’t list his age, people would probably think he was in his 30s.

Now that Yoel said he wants to fight for another 10 years, do fans believe its possible? Let us know in the comments below.