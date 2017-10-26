Video: Watch Rose Namajunas Channel Her Inner Chopin and Destroy Some Classical Piano

Frédéric François Chopin, Polish composer, virtuoso pianist, and “Thug” inspiration.

If you didn’t know, your girl Rose Namajunas has got depths. Watch her hop on the keys, crushing the opening to Chopin’s “Fantaise Impromptu”.

The Poland/Lithuania connection is strong here. After the initial surprise, somehow this plays completely on brand. Nothing fits with the dead pan Terminator-like stoicism “Thug Rose” exhibits quite like the music of the Romantic era. Nothing is more MMA than the soundtrack of man who died at 39 from tuberculous.

I can only hope that Rose Namajunas takes it even further and has Chopin as her walkout music. I humbly suggest: