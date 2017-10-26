MMA Rundown

Video: Watch Rose Namajunas Channel Her Inner Chopin and Destroy Some Classical Piano

·
0 0 666 0
Share29
+1

Frédéric François Chopin, Polish composer, virtuoso pianist, and “Thug” inspiration.

If you didn’t know, your girl Rose Namajunas has got depths. Watch her hop on the keys, crushing the opening to Chopin’s “Fantaise Impromptu”.

 

 

The Poland/Lithuania connection is strong here. After the initial surprise, somehow this plays completely on brand. Nothing fits with the dead pan Terminator-like stoicism “Thug Rose” exhibits quite like the music of the Romantic era. Nothing is more MMA than the soundtrack of man who died at 39 from tuberculous.

I can only hope that Rose Namajunas takes it even further and has Chopin as her walkout music. I humbly suggest:

 

 

mm
Andrew Lawrence
Andrew Lawrence is a writer, podcaster, and jack of all trades. As long as that trade involves discussing people getting punched in the mouth. Expert analyst of extremely dumb decision making. Consistently snarky towards his betters. Find him throwing shade at local governments on Twitter (@TheClownKid). Diaz 1,2,5.
Share29
+1
Tags:

Related Posts

Rose Namajunas Life
MMA Rundown

MMA Rundown

Rose Namajunas the real
MMA Rundown

Comments

comments