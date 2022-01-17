(Video) Michael Jackson Impersonator Chokes Out Drunk Man In Las Vegas

It’s not every day that you see a Michael Jackson impersonator use martial arts to choke out a drunk asshole in Las Vegas on Fremont Street, but here we are.

This past weekend MMA podcaster Marcus Deegan shared a clip of a Michael Jackson subduing a drunk man in Las Vegas.

“WELCOME TO FREEMONT STREET !! hee hee,” Deegan wrote.

The clip

The video shows the drunk man, who was wearing a green NFL shirt saying ‘Can’t Fix Stupid’ throw a leg kick, a few punches that missed, and then the MJ impersonator landing a trip takedown.

The MJ impersonator would lock on a bulldog choke within a few seconds, which caused people to pull him off the drunk man.

The impersonator would walk away from the situation while the drunk man just stumbled away.

Robin Black

MMA commentator and analyst Robin Black did one of his infamous social media One Minute Breakdowns

“One Minute #BREAKDOWN: Judo KING of POP vs Fremont Steve!!! #BINK Mutually Agreed Street Jits between Consenting Adults on a Sunday Morning. Enjoy The Hostilities My Friends,” Black wrote.

With the growth of MMA worldwide, you just never know who has trained before. You used to be able to tell from seeing someone’s cauliflower ear; that isn’t the case anymore.

So, be careful who you try and fight when you’re drunk, you might end up like the green shirt guy.