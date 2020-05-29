(Video) UFC On ESPN 9 Weigh-In Results: Woodley And Burns Makes Weight

UFC On ESPN 9 Weigh-Ins Starts At Noon ET

UFC is returning to business this Saturday (May 30th, 2020) from inside the UFC Apex in Las Vegas.

In the main headliner, former welterweight champion Tyron Woodley will clash against Gilbert Burns. Both athletes can make weight up to 171 pounds for the nontitle fight.

Meanwhile, in the co-headliner heavyweight, Blagoy Ivanov and Augusto Sakai will meet to fight for a spot in the 265-pound title chase.

Also, intriguing strawweight stands Mackenzie Dern will meet Hannah Cifers while Katlyn Chookagian will faceoff against Antonina Shevchenko in the main card.

Before they step inside the Octagon all these fighters will go through the weight scale. Promotion is holding a weigh-in event at 12 p.m ET.

Check out below UFC On ESPN 9 weigh-in results:

Main Card (ESPN/ESPN+ at 9 p.m. ET)

Tyron Woodley (170.5) vs. Gilbert Burns (170.5)

Augusto Sakai (259.5) vs. Blagoy Ivanov (255.5)

Daniel Rodriguez (170) vs. Gabriel Green (170.5)

Brok Weaver (157.5 *missed weight, will be fined 20 percent of his purse.) vs. Roosevelt Roberts (156)

Mackenzie Dern (115.5) vs. Hannah Cifers (115.5)

Preliminary Card (ESPN/ESPN+ at 6 p.m. ET)

Katlyn Chookagian (126) vs. Antonina Shevchenko (125.5)

Billy Quarantillo (149.5) vs. Spike Carlyle – catchweight (150 pounds)

Klidson Abreu (206) vs. Jamahal Hill (205.5)

Tim Elliott (126) vs. Brandon Royval (125.5)

Casey Kenney (136) vs. Louis Smolka (136)

Chris Gutierrez (145.5) vs. Vince Morales (145.5)