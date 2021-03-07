UFC 259 Results: Dominick Cruz Grinds Out A Split Decision Win Over Casey Kenny (Highlights)

In a matchup between the old guard vs the new, Dominick Cruz takes on Casey Kenny is an exciting bantamweight clash tonight (Sat., March 6, 2021) inside APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada. Cruz is an all-time great but injuries have seen him take extended periods of time out from the sport. In the meantime, Casey Kenny has become one of the biggest prospects in the division. Will Cruz’s veteran savvy stack up to Kenny’s explosive ability.

Round 1

Early takedown attempt from Cruz, but Kenny sprawls. Heavy spin kick to the body from Kenny. A big head kick from Cruz connects. Crux really employing impressive footwork to repeatedly time a step in hook that’s landing. Kenny lands a counter knee to the body as Cruz steps in. Kenny appears to be getting used to Cruz’s movement as the exchanges become more equal.

Round 1: 10-9 Cruz

Round 2

A heavy calf kick from Kenny knocks Cruz off balance. Cruz shoots for a takedown, Kenny defends. Both men exchange hooks. Kenny defends a thrid takedown from Cruz. More calf kicks from Kenny. Blitzing combination from Cruz, who lands several hooks. Cruz lands a big right hand, Kenny responds with a low kick. Kenny clinches and grabs Cruz’s neck, going for a late guillotine attempt. Extremely close round, with Cruz taking the advantage in the boxing but Kenny’s leg kicks are brutal.

Round 2: 10-9 Kenny

Round 3

Crux shoots for a takedown which is initially defended, but he shoots again and finally gets Kenny to the ground. Kenny is attempting a guillotine, but Cruz is in side control. Kenny gets back to his feet. Both men seem noticeably slower, but both do connect with straights, Cruz forces Kenny back with some looping hooks that land. Incredible headwork form Cruz, who avoids a three-piece combination from Kenny. Cruz lands another takedown, then stacks up to land ground and pound as the round ends.

Round 3: 10-9 Cruz

Official Result: Dominick Cruz wins via Split decision (29-28 Cruz, 29-28 Kenny, 30-27 Cruz).

Check the highlights below:

Plenty of fight left in @DominickCruz ⚡️ He gets his first win since 2016. #UFC259 pic.twitter.com/XSFdBjaVKh — UFC (@ufc) March 7, 2021