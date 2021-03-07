UFC 259 Results: Walk Off KO For Kai Kara France Over Rogerio Bontorin (Highlights)

UFC 259 pay-per-view (PPV) event is happening now (Sat., March 6, 2021) from inside APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada. Up next is a battle of top 10 flyweights takes place between CKB’s Kai Kara France and the Brazilian born Rogerio Bontorin. The winner will likely mount a charge at the divisions top 5 elite.

Round 1

Rapid exchanges on the feet from Kara France, who starts extremely aggressive. Bontorin circles away and avoids taking any significant damage. Big takedown for Bontorin, who manages to take Kara France’s back. Bontorin looking for the rear-naked choke. He locks in the body triangle to further increase his ground control. Kara France is fighting the hands but looks in serious trouble. Bontorin is really aggressively persuing the choke. Kara France breaks free and scrambles to his feet with 20 seconds to go. Kara France lets his hands fly and catches Bontorn. That’s it! KO finish for Kara France.

Official Result: Kai Kara-France def. Rogerio Bontorin via first-round TKO (4:55)

Check out the highlights below:

After surviving multiple submission attempts, @kaikarafrance got up and landed the walk-off shots 💥 Stream #UFC259 on ESPN+ ➡️ https://t.co/pOphkmMf0r pic.twitter.com/Txh4Xt2sBN — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) March 7, 2021