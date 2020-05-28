UFC 250 Fight Card Has Been Revealed For June 6, With Women’s Featherweight Title Fight Headlining The Show

UFC president Dana White announced the full line up for UFC 250 fight card on ESPN Sportscenter, which is headlined by featherweight champion Amanda Nunes and Felicia Spencer.

This Wednesday (NSAC) Nevada State Athletic Commission approved certain protocols to handle COVID-19 as well approved two UFC fight cards including UFC 250 fight card.

The event will take place at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, on June 6 and airs on PPV (Pay-Per-view).

Check out below UFC 250 full fight card:

Main Card (ESPN+/PPV)

Women’s featherweight title fight: (champion) Amanda Nunes vs. Felicia Spencer

Bantamweight: Raphael Assuncao vs. Cody Garbrandt

Bantamweight: Aljamain Sterling vs. Cory Sandhagen

Welterweight: Neil Magny vs. Anthony Rocco Martin

Bantamweight: Sean O’Malley vs. Eddie Wineland

Preliminary Card (ESPN/ESPN+)

Featherweight: Chase Hooper vs. Alex Caceres

Middleweight: Ian Heinisch vs. Gerald Meerschaert

Featherweight: Brian Kelleher vs. Cody Stamann

Middleweight: Maki Pitolo vs. Charles Byrd

Flyweight: Alex Perez vs. Jussier Formiga

Light heavyweight: Alonzo Menifield vs. Devin Clark

The UFC 250 fight card looks excellent, including a title fight in the main headliner between No. 1 women’s pound-for-pound fighter Nunes and Spencer and three intriguing bantamweight bouts in the main card.

What do you think of this fight card?