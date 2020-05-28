UFC 250 Fight Card Has Been Revealed For June 6, With Women’s Featherweight Title Fight Headlining The Show
UFC president Dana White announced the full line up for UFC 250 fight card on ESPN Sportscenter, which is headlined by featherweight champion Amanda Nunes and Felicia Spencer.
This Wednesday (NSAC) Nevada State Athletic Commission approved certain protocols to handle COVID-19 as well approved two UFC fight cards including UFC 250 fight card.
The event will take place at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, on June 6 and airs on PPV (Pay-Per-view).
Check out below UFC 250 full fight card:
Main Card (ESPN+/PPV)
Women’s featherweight title fight: (champion) Amanda Nunes vs. Felicia Spencer
Bantamweight: Raphael Assuncao vs. Cody Garbrandt
Bantamweight: Aljamain Sterling vs. Cory Sandhagen
Welterweight: Neil Magny vs. Anthony Rocco Martin
Bantamweight: Sean O’Malley vs. Eddie Wineland
Preliminary Card (ESPN/ESPN+)
Featherweight: Chase Hooper vs. Alex Caceres
Middleweight: Ian Heinisch vs. Gerald Meerschaert
Featherweight: Brian Kelleher vs. Cody Stamann
Middleweight: Maki Pitolo vs. Charles Byrd
Flyweight: Alex Perez vs. Jussier Formiga
Light heavyweight: Alonzo Menifield vs. Devin Clark
Dana White announced the finalized #UFC250 fight card earlier on @SportsCenter 👇 pic.twitter.com/T8XLdmfvrP
— ESPN MMA (@espnmma) May 27, 2020
The UFC 250 fight card looks excellent, including a title fight in the main headliner between No. 1 women’s pound-for-pound fighter Nunes and Spencer and three intriguing bantamweight bouts in the main card.
What do you think of this fight card?