Tyron Woodley & Vitor Belfort Join PFL Challenger Series Panel

PFL has enlisted the help of Tyron Woodley and Vitor Belfort as panel experts for its upcoming Challenger Series.

Woodley and Belfort know a thing or two about competing at the highest levels of MMA. After all, the two are former UFC champions. Woodley has held welterweight gold, while Belfort is a former light heavyweight titleholder. Their expertise has led them to the PFL panel.

During an interview with MMAJunkie.com, PFL CEO Peter Murray revealed that he’s bringing Tyron Woodley and Vitor Belfort on board for the Challenger Series panel.

“I can talk about the panel. On that panel, Vitor will be participating. Tyron Woodley will be participating, and Randy Couture will be participating in addition to our partner, Ray Lewis, someone outside of MMA. So, you know, a lot of personality and major expertise in combat, MMA, broader sports, champions, and so we think it’s going to be great chemistry. “Those those four I mentioned, they will be the anchor panel experts, and so they’ll be with us for the significant majority of the events, that crew. We think it’s going to work really well.”

The PFL Challenger Series is set to air live on fuboTV and the Fubo Sports Network. It’ll last for eight weeks and will be held inside Universal Studios in Orlando, FL. Each event in the series will feature four fights. The series will have a panel of judges that are comprised of athletes. Fans watching at home will also have the ability to vote.