TJ Dillashaw Doesn’t Know If Aljamain Sterling Will Ever Return

TJ Dillashaw isn’t so sure that Aljamain Sterling will ever make his way back inside the Octagon.

Sterling was expected to put the UFC Bantamweight Championship on the line against Petr Yan in a rematch on Oct. 30. That plan went awry as Sterling hasn’t fully recovered from his neck procedure. Yan will now meet Cory Sandhagen for the interim gold.

TJ Dillashaw Predicts The End Of Aljo?

Appearing on The MMA Hour, TJ Dillashaw expressed his belief that Sterling may have competed for the final time.

“I don’t even know if Aljo is ever gonna come back, to be honest. From what he had done, to be honest, is kinda crazy. If I was him I would’ve waited to get that done. My coaches, my strength and conditioning coach as well as my wrestling coach that sells the medical equipment that did his neck don’t believe he’s ever gonna come back. I think he’s just holding onto this belt for as long as he can. “I’ve had that feeling already so when he pulled out of the fight I wasn’t surprised. I bet he’s dealing with nerve damage, I bet he’s dealing with a lot of stuff. You go get your neck cranked on with what he’s got done, I mean it’s definitely not good. We’ll see, I could be completely wrong but I don’t know if he’s ever gonna come back.”

Dillashaw would’ve surely received the interim title shot against Yan had he not undergone surgery. Dillashaw suffered a knee injury in his victory over Sandhagen, which led to him requiring surgery.