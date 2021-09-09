Tito Ortiz Insults Anderson Silva’s ‘Magic, Wing-Chun, Bruce Lee Bulls—t,’ Silva Reponds

The time for talk isn’t over just yet.

The clock is winding down to fight day where MMA legends Anderson Silva and Tito Ortiz will square off inside the boxing ring. The heavy hitters will clash at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida. The bout will be on the undercard of the Triller main event between another UFC Champion Vitor Belfort and boxing great Evander Holyfield.

To open fight week festivities, Triller would bring out the microphones and create a press conference between the main card fighters.

The Disrespect

Ortiz, the former UFC Light-heavyweight Champ would take some jabs at Anderson Silva to start it off.

“I’m not fighting in a 30 octagon,” Ortiz told the media. “I’m fighting in the squared circle. I’ll use two fists, try to punch through Anderson’s face. Anderson is going to do his little magic, wing-chun Bruce Lee bull****. I’m going to come in to fight. That’s [what] I know how to do. I’m a fighter. I’m not a boxer. I’m learning boxing. I’m not going to learn, but I’m continue to learn boxing, but I’m a fighter. So I’m going to come in and swinging for the fences and I to entertain the fans that are watching the pay-per-view.”

Wing-Chun’s Impact

The art of the Wing-Chun fighting style has heavily influenced Silva’s career in combat sports. He wouldn’t be the same fighter we know and love today if it wasn’t for his Wing-Chun origins.

‘The Spider’ would defend his late, great hero Bruce Lee against Ortiz’s insults.

“I fight for my entire life,” Silva said. “Wing-Chun and Bruce Lee stuff saved my life the whole time inside the ring, inside the cage too.” “I don’t like to talk too much, you know. I like to go inside the ring [or] cage and do my job. I’m not here to disrespect nobody… I’m here to do my job.”

The humble Brazilian would not be baited into trash-talk by Tito Ortiz. He has one job to do on Saturday night: Tito Ortiz.

The former UFC Champions will let their hands do the talking inside the boxing ring on September 11th at Triller: Fight Club.