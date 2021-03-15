Stephen Thompson Responds To Colby Covington: ‘If I’m Not Scary…Fight Me!’

Stephen Thompson issued a challenge to Colby Covington.

Covington is currently without an opponent and is unlikely to challenge for the welterweight title next as a rematch between Kamaru Usman and Jorge Masvidal seems to be in the works.

That would leave the likes of Leon Edwards, Gilbert Burns or Thompson as potential next opponents for “Chaos” who is coming off a TKO win over Tyron Woodley in September.

However, Covington isn’t interested in any of them as he specifically had some words for Thompson.

“Let’s also talk about Wonderboy. This guy is a 40-year-old man, he’s claiming to be a boy,” Covington said on Submission Radio. “What? I guess you can identify these days as whatever you want, cause if he wants to be a boy, he’s a 40-year-old man. He drives around in his Karate van with Karate kids and he watches cartoons. What’s scary about that? There’s nothing scary about that. “If his dad was a real man he would have put his son in wrestling, not Karate. The guy’s irrelevant.”



Wonderboy Strikes Back

To that, Thompson responded with a simple challenge to Covington.

“If I’m not scary….fight me! @ColbyCovMMA”

It’s certainly a compelling matchup and one that would make sense to determine the next challenger for the welterweight crown.

Hopefully, the UFC matchmakers agree as well.