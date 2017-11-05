This pic of TJ Dillashaw screaming in the face of Cody Garbrandt at the end of the fight is epic

TJ Dillashaw wasn’t even supposed to be here. In the first round of the UFC 217 co-main event Cody Grabrandt had Dillashaw dead to rights.

For five minutes Garbrandt was faster, stronger and had a better gameplan. All the momentum was through the veins Garbrandt before Dillashaw took back with a single counter strike.

Game.

Set.

And new.

Then two years worth of TJ Dillashaw vs. Team Alpha Male emotions rained down into the cage.