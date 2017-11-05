This pic of TJ Dillashaw screaming in the face of Cody Garbrandt at the end of the fight is epic
TJ Dillashaw wasn’t even supposed to be here. In the first round of the UFC 217 co-main event Cody Grabrandt had Dillashaw dead to rights.
For five minutes Garbrandt was faster, stronger and had a better gameplan. All the momentum was through the veins Garbrandt before Dillashaw took back with a single counter strike.
Game.
Set.
And new.
Damn #UFC217 pic.twitter.com/WPFCxChTF1
— Zombie Prophet (@ZPGIFs) November 5, 2017
This is an incredible picture. #UFC217 pic.twitter.com/OqfJtGdgOc
— Mike Bohn (@MikeBohnMMA) November 5, 2017
Then two years worth of TJ Dillashaw vs. Team Alpha Male emotions rained down into the cage.