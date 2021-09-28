Aljamain Sterling Explains Pulling out of Petr Yan Title Defense at UFC 267, Yan Responds

Aljamain Sterling has finally explained why he had to pull out of his upcoming title defense against Petr Yan at UFC 267. However, Yan responded and didn’t believe Sterling was unable to compete.

MMA Fighting reported that Sterling had to pull out from his upcoming title defense against Yan earlier in the week. The reported reasoning was due to lingering neck issues that Sterling has had surgery on in the past.

Aljamain Sterling Explains Pulling Out of Petr Yan Fight

Sterling spoke on social media and explained the injury and how it hasn’t healed properly. Although he admitted that he isn’t physically unable to fight, he doesn’t believe that his body is in the condition that it needs to be to operate at maximum efficiency.

“As always, I like to share the truth and be transparent with my fan base that actually give a sh** about fighters health. Training has been going well. But, I’ve been struggling to get my body to push pass 2 RDs in sparring sessions. The fatigue that sets in and the cramping still lingers, which my surgeon said is due to the nerves still recovering from the long-term trauma, and surgery I just had. Nothing I can do about that, other than show up in another shell of myself and risk wasting the surgery and maybe getting severely hurt!!” “I originally wanted to fight in December but the plans were pushed up earlier. Unfortunately, my body isn’t agreeing with me. And, I asked for an extension and asked for Petr Yan to wait so that I will be the first man in the UFC to beat his a**,” wrote Sterling.

Petr Yan Responds

Yan then responded to Aljo’s post by calling him a coward. He explained, not believing that Sterling can’t fight. Furthermore, how he would like to find still a new opponent to stay active.

Petr Yan looks determined. Same mission. Same location. No mercy. 😤 pic.twitter.com/Ptj3sr7agy — RT Sport (@RTSportNews) September 26, 2021

“You all know what’s just happened to my fight,” Yan said. “You all know that ‘Aljo’ just ran away like a sneaky coward. Here is what I would like to say: I am not going to sit and wait for him. I am going to fight on Oct. 30 in Abu Dhabi, and I would like to address the UFC. UFC, give me any fighter. Top five, top seven, top 10, anyone who deserves to fight for the belt, and I will get the job done. I’ll show you here who really is champ.”

