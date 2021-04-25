 Skip to Content

Anthony Smith TKO’s Jimmy Crute With A Brutal Leg Kick In Rnd 1 – UFC 261 Results (Highlights)

Anthony Smith deadens Jimmy Crute's leg which leads to a doctors stoppage in a bizarre turn of events.

Anthony Smith TKO's Jimmy Crute With A Brutal Leg Kick In Rnd 1 – UFC 261 Results (Highlights)
UFC veteran, Anthony ‘Lionheart’ Smith, takes on rising 205lb prospect, Jimmy ‘The Brute’ Crute. This light heavyweight clash opens up UFC 261’s main card, and the winner may well be in line for a number 1 contender shot next.

Round 1

Crute catches a kick and counters with his own. Stiff jab from Smith clips Crute. Crute landing some heavy leg kicks. Smith lands with the straight jab again, looked like it rocked Crute for a second. Smith’s leg is starting to buckle under Crute’s kicks. Smith lands his own leg kicks and Crute’s leg buckles. He shoots for a takedown and gets Smith to the ground. Crute’s foot is seriously compromised and he is barely able to walk back to his corner at the end of the round.

The doctor has deemed Crute unable to continue! It’s a bizarre win for Anthony Smith!

Official Decision: Anthony Smith wins via TKO (Doctors stoppage).

Check Out The Highlights Below: 

