Anthony Smith Details Post-Fight Encounter with Ryan Spann

Anthony Smith has explained his post-fight encounter with Ryan Spann after their fight. The altercation was out of Smith’s usual demeanor, making the actions seem strange to fans watching from home.

UFC Vegas 37

Although Smith says he respected Spann in the build-up to the fight, he also made it clear that he wasn’t impressed by Ryan’s skillet. Throughout his career, Anthony believes that he’s earned the respect of all of his peers in the MMA community. Nonetheless, Spann continued to talk trash about Smith leading up to the fight in a video package.

Smith was seemingly completely unphased by Spann’s comments, and it showed during their fight. The athletes fought during the main event of UFC Vegas 37 in a light heavyweight showdown.

It only took around two minutes for Smith to outclass Spann completely. On the feet, Smith landed a multitude of clean shots that rocked his opponent. After that, Smith implemented a powerful ground and pound, leading to his read-naked choke submission victory.

From the beginning of the fight until the end, Smith completely dominated. He was faster, stronger, sharper, and more focused than Spann. Many viewers at home believed that Smith was so dominant that Spann didn’t even look like he belonged in the UFC.

Anthony Smith Speaks on Ryan Spann Encounter

After the fight, Smith was brash as microphones faintly picked up “Lionheart,” saying “that’s that a** whooping” to Spann. Now, Smith has answered the true reasonings for their altercations.

“Let’s not pretend like Ryan Spann wasn’t going to rub that sh*t in my face if he beat me,” Smith said. “I wasn’t even trying to rub it in his face. That was just my first initial reaction. The second he tapped and the ref was pulling me off, my initial reaction was where was that ass whooping that you were bringing for me? That was my thought. That’s what’s been running through my head since he said it. “Maybe I’m on some Michael Jordan sh*t where I’m making sh*t up in my head and I’m making a mountain out of a molehill just cause that’s what I need to do. I don’t know. The fact is it genuinely bothered me so that was emotional reaction immediately but I’m glad we got it over with. He said it, he’s trying to feed his family, I’m trying to feed mine. We both really, really wanted this. It’s just part of the game.”

As the conversation continued, Smith made it clear that his actions weren’t trying to humiliate Spann. Instead, they merely served the purpose of being a real-time reaction to months of preparation.